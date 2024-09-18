31 New Dengue Cases Confirmed In Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Wednesday that 31 new cases of dengue were recorded across the province in the last 24 hours.
According to official data, Rawalpindi accounted for 30 of the cases, while one case was reported in Lahore.
Over the past week, 266 new cases of dengue virus infections have been identified, bringing the total number of cases in Punjab in 2024 to 786.
A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reassured the public that the department has made all necessary arrangements for dengue prevention, with government hospitals well-stocked with necessary medicines, including treatments for Dengue.
In response to the rising number of cases, the Health Department issued an advisory,urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to help prevent the spread of the virus. They emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation with health teams actively working to control the outbreak.
Additionally, the department had provided a free helpline (1033) for those seeking treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints related to Dengue. Health officials stressed that vigilance and proactive measures are crucial in containing the virus's spread across the province.
