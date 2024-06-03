31 new schemes to be launched in Health sector of KP, Rs. 232 billion reserved in budget-Qasim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah while terming the provincial budget as `People’s Friendly’, has said that a significant amount of Rs. 232 billion is reserved for health sector.

Addressing a presser here at Information Cell of Civil Service Secretariat, Health Minister said around 31 new health schemes have been included in the budget for current fiscal year.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has restored Health Card scheme and patients are getting good treatment, Qasim Shah told newsmen.

While sharing details of new schemes in Health system, Syed Qasim Shah said these will bring more improvement in overall health care system. He also made it clear that kidney disease treatment and dialysis is free on health card.

In the scheme, an Air Ambulance Service is going to start in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Health Minister announced.

Robotic surgery technology is being introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added and said that surgery of patients in hospitals will now be done through robotic technology.

The Executive Health Checkup Program has been launched in the province under which counters have been set up for senior citizens above the age of 65.

Elderly patients will be given free tests and other medical facilities once in three months, Qasim Shah explained.

He also announced programme to launch Motorbike Response Unit in three months for providing first aid service to patients in emergency.

The aim of the motorbike response unit is to save the lives of patients before they reach the hospital, he added.

In response to a question, Health Minister said there is a problem of ICU beds in the hospitals of the province.

More than 60 percent of the burden of patients is on the hospitals of Peshawar making is much difficult for medical practitioners to handle all the patients. The Health Department is going to increase ICU beds in hospitals, he continued.

Another scheme of Health department is digitalization of all the hospitals for strengthening of control and monitoring system.

Through installation of cameras, duty staff will be under vigilance and action would be taken over any negligence or dereliction of duty, he warns.