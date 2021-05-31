31 outlaws arrested; looted items, narcotics recovered

Islamabad police have arrested 31 outlaws including four beggars handlers and recovered narcotics, liqour, mobile phones and weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 31 outlaws including four beggars handlers and recovered narcotics, liqour, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman told that following directions of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer, crackdown against criminals is continued.

According to details, Noon police team arrested a drug peddler namely Khalid Khan and recovered 5200 gram hashish from him.

Ramna police arrested two accused Abdul Akber and Sami-Ullah and recovered 250 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Nilore police apprehended two accused Ajmal Shahzad and Asim Zaheer and recovered two rifles along with ammunition from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Muhammad Qasim and recovered 1030 gram hashish from him.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Awais and Amjad and recovered one 12 bore gun and one dagger from their possession. While during special checking police recovered 10130 gram hashish from car registration number AAE-918.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Johnson and recovered 3250 gram hashish from him.

Margalla police arrested accused Ali Shan and recovered stolen mobile phone from him.

Sihala police arrested accused Hassan Sajjad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Kashif Masih and recovered 50 liters alcohol from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During a special crackdown against professional alm- seekers and their handlers, police teams of various police stations arrested 19 professional alm- seekers including four handlers.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP (Operations) and Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated Police performance.

SSP Operations said that, providing maximum relief to the citizens is our top priority and every possible step would be taken to the safety and security of the citizens.