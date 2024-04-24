Open Menu

31 Outlaws Held, Narcotics, Weapons Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 31 outlaws including 11 professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours, recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

A public relations officer on Wednesday said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Nafal Masih and recovered 10 liters of alcohol from his possession. The Kohsar police team arrested two accused namely Tariq Masih and Tahir Mehmood and recovered 620 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Adeel Amir and recovered 20 wine bottles from his possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Salman and Nihar Muhammad and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Aftab and recovered 1,110 gram hashish from his possession.

Likewise, the Sangjani police team arrested four accused namely Shah Hussain, Zubair, Huzaif Ullah and Waseem and recovered two 30 bore pistols and 1,470 gram heroin from their possession. The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Waseem Khan and recovered 210 gram heroin from his possession, while police team arrested an accused namely Manzoor involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Similarly, the Humak police team arrested an accused namely Sajwal Masih and recovered 10 liters of alcohol from his possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Naveed Ahmed and recovered 515 gram heroin from his possession. The Phulgran police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Awais and Khizar and recovered 380 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession, while police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Asif involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Furthermore, Bhara Kahu police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Zaryab and Khizar and recovered 380 grams hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Sadiq and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements as safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.

More Stories From Pakistan