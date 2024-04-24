31 Outlaws Held, Narcotics, Weapons Seized
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM
Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 31 outlaws including 11 professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours, recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 31 outlaws including 11 professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours, recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.
A public relations officer on Wednesday said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Meanwhile, Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Nafal Masih and recovered 10 liters of alcohol from his possession. The Kohsar police team arrested two accused namely Tariq Masih and Tahir Mehmood and recovered 620 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.
The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Adeel Amir and recovered 20 wine bottles from his possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Salman and Nihar Muhammad and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Aftab and recovered 1,110 gram hashish from his possession.
Likewise, the Sangjani police team arrested four accused namely Shah Hussain, Zubair, Huzaif Ullah and Waseem and recovered two 30 bore pistols and 1,470 gram heroin from their possession. The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Waseem Khan and recovered 210 gram heroin from his possession, while police team arrested an accused namely Manzoor involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.
Similarly, the Humak police team arrested an accused namely Sajwal Masih and recovered 10 liters of alcohol from his possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Naveed Ahmed and recovered 515 gram heroin from his possession. The Phulgran police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Awais and Khizar and recovered 380 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession, while police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Asif involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.
Furthermore, Bhara Kahu police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Zaryab and Khizar and recovered 380 grams hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Sadiq and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.
The separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements as safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.
Recent Stories
Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school
Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident
Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament
No communication gap among players, asserts Babar Azam
IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation
Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar
AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct
Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities
PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health
SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in May
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident5 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation10 minutes ago
-
Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint6 minutes ago
-
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar10 minutes ago
-
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities10 minutes ago
-
PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health5 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations visit PS Sabzi Mandi5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accepts resignation of Advisor Allah Dino Bhayo5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest woman driver involves in hitting police officer's vehicle5 minutes ago
-
RWMC carries out cleanliness awareness drive in Girls college5 minutes ago
-
Rs.795.1m fine imposed on 7553 power pilferers in 228 days5 minutes ago
-
FDA demolishes 6 illegal colonies5 minutes ago