31 Outlaws Including 29 Absconders, POs Held, Narcotics Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs.
A public relations officer on Sunday said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended 31 outlaws including 29 absconders and proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city and also recovered hashish from their possession.
Following these directions the Kohsar police teams arrested an accused namely Imran and recovered 530 gram heroin from his possession. The shams Colony police teams arrested an accused namely Ibrahim and recovered 540 gram heroin from his possession.
Meanwhile, separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation was underway.
During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the Islamabad Police teams arrested 29 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city.
DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police was conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city.
He further emphasized that "Nasha Ab Nahi" is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers.
