31 Patients Dies Of Corona In KP, 956 New Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

31 patients dies of corona in KP, 956 new cases reported in last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Around 31 corona patients lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours while 956 new cases were reported in the province.

According to official corona update, around 7719 number of corona tests were conducted in different parts of KP on Sunday, out of which 956 were reported positive.

With the death of 31 patients, the number of corona victims in the province rose to 3134, added the report. About 1421 corona patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of corona infected persons of KP has touched the tally of 1,14077.

More Stories From Pakistan

