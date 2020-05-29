31 patients of coronavirus died, 804 new cases emerged, 1563 recovered: Chief Minister Sindh

As many as 31 more patients of coronavirus died during the last 24 hours which is the highest figure since March 19 when first death was reported while 804 new cases emerged rising the tally to 26113

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :As many as 31 more patients of coronavirus died during the last 24 hours which is the highest figure since March 19 when first death was reported while 804 new cases emerged rising the tally to 26113.

This was disclosed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday from CM House.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the province of Sindh had the highest number of 31 deaths on Friday which has taken the death toll to 427. "I am saddened today to see the deaths of 31 patients," he said and prayed for departed souls and offered condolence with the aggrieved families.

He said that 3316 tests were conducted against which 804 new cases emerged. The government has conducted 171,222 tests so far which detected 26113 cases.

"We can control further spread of the virus if we all adopt precautionary measures but sorry to say the situation is disappointing � our people are not cooperating," he said.

Sharing the good news, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 1563 patients have recovered during.

"This is again the highest number of patients cured within overnight and now the number of patients recovered so far has reached to 12,750 which constituted 49 percent," he said and added.

"The recovery ratio in Sindh is encouraging and hopefully it will improve further," he said.

Sharing the data of 12936 patients, the chief minister said that 11902 were in home isolation, 126 at isolation centers and 908 in hospitals. He added that 305 patients were in critical condition and of them 52 were on ventilators.

According to the chief minister, out of 804 new cases, 597 belonged to Karachi. They include 140 to Korangi, 132 East, 117 South, 79 Central, 68 Malir and 61 West.

Hyderabad has 37 new cases, Ghotki 24, Larkana 23, Jacobabad 10, Jamshoro 10, Shikarpur and Badin seven each, Dadu four, Umerkot three, Sanghar two, Kashmore, Khairpur, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Allahyar have one each.

The chief minister concluding his statement once again urged people of Sindh to be careful, adopt SOPs and avoid crowding.