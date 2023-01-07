UrduPoint.com

31 People Shifted To Panahgah In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 09:43 PM

The district administration has shifted 31 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes (Panahgah) through shuttle service during last 12 hours in Faisalabad city

Giving some details, a spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that 24 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars, four from Ghulam Muhammad Abad and three persons were picked from Sargodha Road and shifted them to shelter home of City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at Panahgah but they were also served with dinner so that they could spend their cold night with dignity and respect in shelter home instead of staying on footpaths, green belts or other open areas during harsh winter season, he added.

