31 police officers reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has transferred and posted 31 police officers at various police stations of the district.

According to official sources here on Sunday that among these officers include Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors.

He said that Inspector Tamseel Jageer was transferred from Police Line and appointed as Incharge Investigation Chak Jhumra police station while SI Inspector Naeemud Din was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as Incharge Investigation Khurarainwala.

Similarly, SI Abdur Razaaq was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as Incharge Investiagiton Civil Line police station whereas SI Zafar Iqbal was transferred from Kurr police station to Tandlianwala police station, SI Zulfiqar Ali from Police Lines to Khurarianwala police station, SI Muhammad Arsalan Alam from Sadar Tandlianwalapolice station to Garh police station, ASI Ghulam Murtaza from Sadar Tandlianwala police station to Kurr police station,ASI Kashif Javaid from Sadar Tandlianwala police station to City Jaranwala police station, ASI Shafqat Ali Khan from Khurarianwala police station to City Sammundri police station, ASI Yousuf Ali from Khurarianwala police station to City Jaranwala police station, ASI Khalid Hussain from Khurarianwala police station to City Jaranwala police station and ASI Muhammad Ahmad from Sadar police station to Chak Jhumra police station.