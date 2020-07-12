UrduPoint.com
31 Police Officials Transferred

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

31 police officials transferred

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Syed Nadeem Abbas transferred 31 police officials following unsatisfactory performance.

According to police spokesperson, the basic objective of the transfer of the officials is to stop menace of corruption and improve performance of the staffers.

He stated that DPO Nadeem Abbas was very much interested in bringing reforms and some other positive changes in police culture.

The recent transfers will surely help improve performance of police officials.

Those who were transferred include Tariq Naeem, Saif Ullah, Abid Ali, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mujahid Manzoor, Abdul Hameed, Abdul Hameed, Muhammad Sadiq, Zakir Hussain, Munawar Hussain, Mureed Hussain, Sajjad Hussain, Abdul Hameed, Shahid Iqbal, Adeel Ahmed, Ghulam Yaseen, Muzaffar Kalru, Muhammad Imran, Sajid Hameed and Abid Ali.

