31 policemen reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary reshuffled 31 policemen, including seven officers, in the district.

A police spokesman on Monday said trainee Sub Inspector (SI) Shehzad Javaid was transferred from Madina Town police station while trainee Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Junaid Afzal was transferred from Samanabad police station to Madina Town police station.

Similarly, lady SI Nazia Jabeen was transferred from Kotwali police station to Police Line for general duty whereas ASI Hukumat Ali was transferred from Dijkot police station as Incharge police post Rung Ali Sarkar, ASI Muhammad Ali from Kurr police station to Tehsil Courts duty in Jaranwala and ASI Muhammad Yousuf from Tehsil Courts Jaranwala to Kur police station.

Head constables Babar Ali, Shahnawaz, Iftikhar Ahmad, Muhammad Hayat; constables Sadaf Safdar, Zaheer Ahmad, Hasan Nawaz, Mureed Haidar, Muhammad Saleem, Nasir Mehmood, Parvaiz, Muhammad Yousuf, Umair Ashraf, Mujahid Hussain, Fida Hussain, Waqas Umar, Ahmad Ali, Rab Nawaz, Sajjad Ali, Ehtisham Ali, Rashid Mehmood, Muhammad Azhar, Ayub, etc had been transferred.