31 Policemen Reshuffled In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

31 policemen reshuffled in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmad on Friday reshuffled 31 policemen to improve performance of the department.

A spokesman for the police said SSP Operations transferred Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ashraf from Lundianwala police station to Sadar Tandlianwala police station while ASI Abdul Sattar Gujjar was transferred from Sadar Tandlianwala police station and appointed in Lundianwala police station.

Similarly, ASI Ejaz Ahmad was transferred from Mansoorabad police station to Special Branch Office,ASI Iftikhar Ali from Special Branch to Mansoorabad police station and Trainee Sub Inspector (TSI) Zainur Rehman from Kotwali police station to incharge Police Khidmat Markaz D-Ground.

Meanwhile, constable Altaf Hussain was transferred from Sargodha Road police station to Gulberg police station, constable Sher Jahan from Mureedwala to Bahlak, constable Shafqat Abbas from Sadar Jaranwala to Police Lines, constable Khiyyam Abbas from Anti Riots to Madina Town, head constable Shehbaz Ali from Madina Town to City Jaranwala, constable Ali Hussain from RPO House to Khurarianwala, constable Zubair Khan from Peoples Colony to Buchiana, constable Khuda Yar from Dijkot to City Tandlianwala, constable Farooq Ahmad Chaudhary from Tarkhani to Satiana, constable Siddique from CIA Staff Lyallpur Division to CIA Iqbal Division, constable Tariq Mehmood from Police Facilitation Desk Allied Hospital to Rail Bazaar police station, constable Arsalan from Mansoorabad to Buchiana, constable Kashif Jameel from SOP Session Courts to Ghulam Muhammad Abad, head constable Majid Saleem from CPO House to Police Lines, constable Ahmad Nazir from Police Lines to Mansoorabad, constable Waqas from Rail Bazaar to Police Lines and head constable Zaheer Ali Babar was transferred from Police Vision to SSP Operations office as Computer Operator.

