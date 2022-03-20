31 POs arrested during 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 31 proclaimed offenders during a special crackdown launched by the PO staff police across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the proclaimed offender staff launched the crackdown across the district against criminals.

The police teams apprehended 31 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The arrested proclaimed offenders have been handed over to concerned police station, police sources added.