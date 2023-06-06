31 power pilferers nabbed in single day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught thirty-one power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in one day.

MEPCO official said on Tuesday that teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Khanewal and detected theft of over 31,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 0.9 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against 19 power pilferers.