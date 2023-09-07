Open Menu

31 Processions, 57 Majalis On Chehlum Imam Hussain AS In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 08:14 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :As many as 31 processions were taken out and 57 Majalis were held on the occasion of Chehlam Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) in Bahawalpur district today.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas, one of the processions was from Category A and 8 from Category B.

Majalis included 6 of Category B. More than 1800 police personnel, Rangers personnel, and 1500 volunteers performed duties for the security of processions and Majalis.

The participants of processions and Majalis went through a three-tier security check.

Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, and Eagle Squad patrolled around the adjacent areas of processions. Snipers were deputed at nearby buildings while CCTV cameras were also used for surveillance.

A control room was established in the DPO office for swift communication. DPO Syed Mohammad Abbas has said that strong action will be taken against wall chalking, hate speeches, display of guns, and aerial firing. He said that all officers remained in the field till the peaceful ending of the processions and Majalis. He also said that any violators will be dealt with with iron hands.

