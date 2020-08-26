UrduPoint.com
31 Processions Taken Out, 57 Majalis Held On 6th Moharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:14 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Ashura of Moharram-ul-Haram is being observed in Bahawalpur with religious zeal. According to the District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf, as many as 31 processions were taken out in Bahawalpur district on 6th Moharram-ul-Haram today. As many as 57 Majalis were also held.

More than 1700 police personnel and volunteers were deployed at the security of these processions and Majalis.

