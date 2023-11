FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 221,000 on 31 profiteers

on Wednesday.

A spokesman fpr the district administration said the magistrates were active in markets

and bazaars of the district and they inspected 1,235 shops.

They found 31 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging, and they imposed

a fine of Rs 221,000 on them.