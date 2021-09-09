31 restaurants, 26 shops sealed, 57 arrested for violating SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Following instructions issued by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner, Captain Khalid Mehmood, the district administration visited various markets and food points to inspect compliance of corona SOPs.

According to district administration,during inspection 31 restaurants and 26 shops were sealed while 57 people were taken into custody for violating the prescribed corona SOPs.

It said that the inspection was carried out in areas including University Road, Saddar, Warsak Road, Dillazak Road, Ring Road and interior city.

Despite a ban on indoor dining, the administration said, some restaurants were serving indoor food to its customers. Upon violation of SOPs 31 restaurants were sealed and the owners were issued strict warnings to abide by the orders in future otherwise stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.

During inspection of markets, 26 shops were sealed for violating the SOPs and 57 shopkeepers were booked, the district administration said.