31 Sahulat Bazaars opened in city: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that 31 Sahulat Bazaars had been opened in provincial capital to provide essential items and basic commodities to people at controlled prices.

She said this during her visit to Deputy Commissioner's Office where DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik briefed her about new Sahulat Bazaar initiative.

The Minister also visited Control Room set up to monitor Sahulat Bazaars where Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik briefed her about the monitoring mechanism through cameras.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "We have set up 31 Sahulat Bazaars to facilitate common man. "I appreciate Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik for making special efforts to introduce this initiative", she added.

She mentioned that flour and sugar were available in sufficient quantity at these Sahulat Bazaars, adding that in the last one week, punitive action was taken against hoarders and profiteers.

The Health Minister further said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar have taken notice of overpricing of essential items and edibles."She added that fair price shops had been opened with support of Market Committees. At the Sahulat Bazaars, the 10kg bag of flour would be available in Rs 420, and bag of 20 kg would be available in Rs. 840.

She said that magistrates and police officials would be deputed at Sahulat Bazaars.