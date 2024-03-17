31 Schools To Be Upgraded In DG Khan City: Hanif Patafi
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 11:40 AM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hanif Patafi said that recommendations to upgrade 31 schools in DG Khan have been submitted to the Punjab government.
In a statement issued here, the MPA stated that there was huge pressure on different schools in the city.
Efforts are underway to upgrade Primary schools to middle, middle schools to high school and high schools to higher secondary schools.
He further remarked that Chief Executive Officer Education Abdur Rehman was also instructed to complete file work in this regard. He hoped that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz would approve the upgrade in the next few days. The said upgrade of the educational institutes will also raise the standard of education in the city.
