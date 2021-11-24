UrduPoint.com

31 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering, Erecting Encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 31 shopkeepers during a crackdown for profiteering and erecting encroachments here on Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Azhar Khan carried out checking in various markets of Hayatabad and arrested 13 milk sellers for profiteering and lacking an official price list.

Similarly, AAC Uzma Mukarram checked bazaars at Hussain Chowk and on Dalazak Road and arrested 18 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price list and erection of encroachments outside their shops.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed all administrative officers of the district for conducting inspection of bazaars and stern action against the violators of official price list.

