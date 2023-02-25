UrduPoint.com

31 Shopkeepers Fined, 4 Shops Sealed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 06:55 PM

31 shopkeepers fined, 4 shops sealed in Faisalabad

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 139,000 fine on 31 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and sealed four shops over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 139,000 fine on 31 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and sealed four shops over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, fine was imposed on them and warning was issued to others to shun profiteering.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s tweets

Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s tweets

4 minutes ago
 16 cops reshuffled in Faisalabad

16 cops reshuffled in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali attend ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali attends 13th convocation at KUST; ad ..

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Program: Volley ..

Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Program: Volleyball trials begin in Mardan

5 minutes ago
 Police launches public engagement plan to combat c ..

Police launches public engagement plan to combat crimes in Chitral

5 minutes ago
 Repair of CRBC canal to be completed within 45 day ..

Repair of CRBC canal to be completed within 45 days: Faisal Karim Kundi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.