31 shopkeepers fined, 4 shops sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 139,000 fine on 31 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and sealed four shops over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, fine was imposed on them and warning was issued to others to shun profiteering.