UrduPoint.com

31 Shopkeepers Fined, 4 Shops Sealed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 07:13 PM

31 shopkeepers fined, 4 shops sealed in Faisalabad

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 139,000 fine on 31 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and sealed four shops over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 139,000 fine on 31 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and sealed four shops over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, fine was imposed on them and warning was issued to others to shun profiteering.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Repair of CRBC canal to be completed within 45 day ..

Repair of CRBC canal to be completed within 45 days: Faisal Karim Kundi

52 seconds ago
 Commissioner Bannu holds meeting to ensure success ..

Commissioner Bannu holds meeting to ensure successful conduct 7th digital census ..

2 minutes ago
 Imran responsible for prevailing economic conditio ..

Imran responsible for prevailing economic conditions: Federal Minister for Pover ..

2 minutes ago
 Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover 40 kg hash ..

Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover 40 kg hashish in D I Khan

2 minutes ago
 Kid of class 5th allegedly abducted in Khangarh

Kid of class 5th allegedly abducted in Khangarh

2 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s tweets

Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s tweets

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.