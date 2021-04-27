UrduPoint.com
31 Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:26 AM

The district administration on Monday imposed fine of rupees 72590 over 31 shop owners for charging prices higher than fixed by the government in different talukas of Hyderabad

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the officers of district administration visited 58 shops for checking prices and found 31 shop owners charging prices higher than the fixed rates.

According to official statement, in City taluka 5 shops out of 12 were fined 15000, in Latifabad 12 shops out of 19 were fined for rupees 25000, in Qasimabad 9 shops out of 15 were fined rupees 30000 while 5 shops out of 12 were fined rupees 2500 in taluka Hyderabad rural for overcharging against approved prices.

