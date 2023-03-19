UrduPoint.com

31 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 204,000 on 31 shopkeepers for profiteering, besides sealing two shops on violation of price control act in different parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 31 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering and imposedfine.

The magistrates also sealed 2 shops on sheer violation of price control act.

