31 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering, 3 Shops Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 01:10 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.110,000/- on 31 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to sealing 3 shops on sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 31 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.110,000/- was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also sealed 3 shops on sheer violation of price control act while further action against the shopkeepers was under progress, he added.

