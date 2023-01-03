UrduPoint.com

31 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 59,500 on 31 shopkeepers over profiteering in addition to arresting two others for violating the price control act on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates checked 1,109 shops in different markets and bazaars and found 31 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

To which, they imposed a total fine of Rs 59,500 on them.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested two shopkeepers for violating the price control actwhile further action against them was underway, he added.

