31 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering, 4 Arrested In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 06:32 PM

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 127,500 fine on 31 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in addition to arresting four others over sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 127,500 fine on 31 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in addition to arresting four others over sheer violation of price control act in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Saturday that the magistrates, after receiving 17 complaints against overcharging and overcharging on Qeemat App, checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, fine was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their ways.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested four shopkeepers and sealed five shops over violation of the Price Control Act.

