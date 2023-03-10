31 shopkeepers fined, three shops sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 119,000 on 31 shopkeepers over profiteering in addition to sealing three shops on violation of the price Control Act on Friday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars, and found 31 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

To which, a total fine of Rs 119,000 was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning notices.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also sealed three shops on violation of the Price Control Actwhile further action against the shopkeepers was under way, he added.