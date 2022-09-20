UrduPoint.com

31 Shopkeepers Punished For Using Polythene Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 07:45 PM

District administration imposed fine on 31 shopkeepers for using polythene bags during delivery of goods to customers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration imposed fine on 31 shopkeepers for using polythene bags during delivery of goods to customers.

According to official sources, a special campaign under supervision of Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Sherazi was in progress.

The officials of the Environment Department inspected 92 shops.

The officials found 44 shops, using polythene bags. About 44 kilograms of Polythene bags were recovered during the inspection. The shopkeepers were fined Rs 50,000.

The sale of polythene bags is prohibited as it causes environmental pollution. Apart from this, it also results in blockage of sewerage lines.

Deputy Commissioner appealed to the business community to cooperate in addressing the issue of environmental pollution.

