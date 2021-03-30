31 shops sealed over SOPs breach

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and Belarus will benefit from integration to the fullest within the Union State treaty, but the unification into a single country is currently off the table, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 31 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 94,000 fine over violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson for district administration,Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 13 shops and marriage halls,besides imposing Rs 54,000 fine over SOPs violations in his jurisdiction.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed five shops,three restaurants and three bus terminals in city area and imposed Rs 40,000 fine. AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed five shops during Iqbal town market inspection and arrested three shopkeepers over violation of SOPs.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and directed the drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.