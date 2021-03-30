UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

31 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Breach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 01:31 PM

31 shops sealed over SOPs breach

Russia and Belarus will benefit from integration to the fullest within the Union State treaty, but the unification into a single country is currently off the table, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 31 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 94,000 fine over violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson for district administration,Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 13 shops and marriage halls,besides imposing Rs 54,000 fine over SOPs violations in his jurisdiction.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed five shops,three restaurants and three bus terminals in city area and imposed Rs 40,000 fine. AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed five shops during Iqbal town market inspection and arrested three shopkeepers over violation of SOPs.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and directed the drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Vehicles Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

At Least 45 People Died in Stampede as Tanzania Mo ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Belarus Not Discussing Unification Into Si ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 8,277 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

1 minute ago

PM is expected to reshuffle federal cabinet today

21 minutes ago

Jewellery exports record 100.87% increase

13 minutes ago

Betting on tests, German city reopens despite Covi ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.