31 shops sealed over SOPs violation in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 31 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 55,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 17 shops, restaurants and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 over SOPs violation.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters anddrivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.