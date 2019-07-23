UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

31 Suspects Held During Search Operation In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:20 PM

31 suspects held during search operation in Islamabad

Islamabad police nabbed 31 suspects from various areas of the city in its ongoing search operation against anti-social elements a police spokesman said here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad police nabbed 31 suspects from various areas of the city in its ongoing search operation against anti-social elements a police spokesman said here on Tuesday.

The officials nabbed 10 suspects from the area of police station Golra and 21 suspects from the area of secretariat police station.

The areas of search operations were also included 26 No Chungi, Siri Saral , Muslims Colony, Noor Pur Shahan and surroundings.

During the search 3.440 kilogram hashish, 250 grams heroine one 7mm rifle, one dagger, five bikes were also recovered from the possession of accused.

The operation was participated by Rangers, Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, Bomb Disposal Squad and other law-enforcement agencies.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations is to heightened the security in Federal capital and to curb the crime.

He directed all the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rangers Police Police Station Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion ..

5 minutes ago

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends UAE-China youth symposiu ..

20 minutes ago

We welcome third-party mediation for the resolutio ..

29 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissance D ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism provides key destination insights at ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.