31 suspects held during search operation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad police nabbed 31 suspects from various areas of the city in its ongoing search operation against anti-social elements a police spokesman said here on Tuesday.

The officials nabbed 10 suspects from the area of police station Golra and 21 suspects from the area of secretariat police station.

The areas of search operations were also included 26 No Chungi, Siri Saral , Muslims Colony, Noor Pur Shahan and surroundings.

During the search 3.440 kilogram hashish, 250 grams heroine one 7mm rifle, one dagger, five bikes were also recovered from the possession of accused.

The operation was participated by Rangers, Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, Bomb Disposal Squad and other law-enforcement agencies.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations is to heightened the security in Federal capital and to curb the crime.

He directed all the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.