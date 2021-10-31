31 vehicles challaned, ten impounded over SOPs breach

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against violation of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), the regional transport authority (RTA) issued challan tickets to 31 vehicles, impounded 10 public transport vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 20,000 on violators.

RTA Secretary Hafiz Usman Ahmed told APP here on Sunday that as per the directions by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), he visited various bus stands along with Motor Vehicle Examiner Mohammad Danish and found non-compliance of coronavirus-related SOPs and issued challan tickets to 31 transport owners for providing transport facilities to non-vaccinated people, handed over 10 vehicles to different police stations and fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed on violators.

The RTA Secretary said that crackdown against transporters was continue in the district and implementation of coronavirus-related SOPs would be ensured.