PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Health Department on Thursday confirmed 310 more dengue cases reported in last 24 hours in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The number of active cases across the province has now reached 741 with total number of cases across the province has touched 3520.

Presently 85 dengue patients have been admitted in hospitals in various districts and four people have died due to dengue virus.

In the last 24 hours, 140 cases were reported from Peshawar, 40 from Nowshera, 46 from Lower Dir and 39 from Mardan.