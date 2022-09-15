UrduPoint.com

310 More Dengue Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 12:50 PM

310 more dengue cases reported in last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Health Department on Thursday confirmed 310 more dengue cases reported in last 24 hours in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The number of active cases across the province has now reached 741 with total number of cases across the province has touched 3520.

Presently 85 dengue patients have been admitted in hospitals in various districts and four people have died due to dengue virus.

In the last 24 hours, 140 cases were reported from Peshawar, 40 from Nowshera, 46 from Lower Dir and 39 from Mardan.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Died Mardan Nowshera Dir From

Recent Stories

TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to floo ..

TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to flood victims under the #TECNOFund ..

13 minutes ago
 Petrol price is likely to go down for next two wee ..

Petrol price is likely to go down for next two weeks

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

4 hours ago
 OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate ..

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polis ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.