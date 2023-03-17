3100 police officials deputed on security of census teams: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has said that more than 3100 police officials are performing duties for security of census teams across the district.

In a statement, he said that all town SPs had been directed to visit their respective areas and ensure foolproof security arrangements for the teams, who were conducting digital census in Faisalabad.

More than 3100 police personnel were deputed for security of census teams and in this connection a comprehensive security plan was also being implemented in true letter and spirit, he said.