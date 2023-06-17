31,000 cyclone victims return homes from relief camps: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Shah Nawaz has said that around 31,000 cyclone hit people shifted from coastal areas to safe places have returned to their homes

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Shah Nawaz has said that around 31,000 cyclone hit people shifted from coastal areas to safe places have returned to their homes.

Talking to media during the repatriation process victims in Mono Technic College camp, DC said that threat of Cyclone Biparjoy now averted and on the request of people vehicles were provided to them for shifting to their homes.

DC said that due to Cyclone threat, district administration had evacuated 31,000 people from the coastal belt out of which about 17024 people were accommodated in 24 relief camps while remaining people were shifted on self help basis to their relatives and other places.

He said that details of people residing in relief camps were compiled and Ration would be provided to people with the help of Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police to their homes.

DC said that if the home of any person is completely destroyed due to heavy winds a tent will be given a tent.

He further said that the first phase of repatriation of Cyclone hit people has ended while in the Second phase estimate of losses would be ascertained in the coastal belt.

DC expressed gratitude to the Sindh Government for providing food, drinking water, Mosquito nets and medicines in relief camps besides arranging transport to Cyclone hit people for early shifting to their homes.