311 Development Schemes Completed In Bahawalpur With Cost Of Rs 400 Mln

Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:37 PM

The district administration Monday held a meeting to review the progress on the development schemes of Punjab Municipal Services Programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration Monday held a meeting to review the progress on the development schemes of Punjab Municipal Services Programme.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial held here at Committee Room of the DC Office.

The meeting was told that work on 316 development schemes was initiated with a cost of Rs 526 million out of which 311 schemes have been completed with a cost of Rs 400.556 million.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers concerned to complete the remaining schemes on time and ensure a good quality of work.

