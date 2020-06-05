UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

311 More Arrested For Violation Of Corona Preventive SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:19 PM

311 more arrested for violation of corona preventive SOPs

District administration Peshawar has arrested 311 more from different localities over the violations of standard operation procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus, said a news release issued here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 311 more from different localities over the violations of standard operation procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus, said a news release issued here Friday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan along with Assistant Commissioner (AC), Nauman Ali Shah inspected various vehicles and bus stands at Motorway Toll Plaza and G.T. Road.

During checking at Motorway Toll Plaza, the officials of the district administration imposed cash penalties on the owners of 74 vehicles for not wearing safety masks while the terminal of the transport company 'Niazi Express' was sealed over violation of SOPs including not wearing face masks, thermal guns and sanitizers.

Similarly, AC Sara Rehman checked different filling stations and bazaars on University Road while AC Islahuddin carried out the inspection of filing stations and bazaars in Chamkani and Phandu areas.

AC (Shah Alam), Dr.Ihtesham-ul-Haq conducted raids on filling stations and bazaars on Warsak Road and AC (Mathani), Rizwana Dar inspected filing stations and bazaars at Pishtakara and Kohat Road. Similar operation was also carried out by all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

During the crackdown, the district administration inspected 62 filling stations and arrested the managers of 22 filing stations over violation of SOPs and collectively arrested 311 persons from across the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar has urged upon the people for compulsory wearing of safety masks while coming out their houses and following of the official guidelines. Otherwise, stern legal proceedings would be initiated against the violators.

Related Topics

Peshawar Motorway Company Vehicles Road Shah Alam Kohat All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

60 minutes ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

1 hour ago

Canada's COVID-19 Case Count Surpasses 94,000, Dea ..

2 minutes ago

Darul Amaan inmates not to be taken to courts for ..

2 minutes ago

PFC selects four members of Local Govt dept

2 minutes ago

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.