311 Sacks Of Substandard Fertilizer Seized In Mardan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 03:30 PM

311 sacks of substandard fertilizer seized in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :District administration Mardan on Sunday seized a total of 311 sacks of substandard and unregistered fertilizer from a godowon situated at Babeni Road, Par Hoti.

On the directives of Director General Agriculture Extension, the team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner inspected a godown and checked the quality of fertilizer.

During the checking, a total of 311 sacks of fertilizers were confiscated and shifted to the farm service center.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif, in a statement, warned stern action against those found guilty of selling substandard fertilizer.

