311 Tableeghi Jammat Members' Quarantined

Wed 01st April 2020

311 Tableeghi Jammat members' quarantined

The number of members of Tableeghi Jammat at two quarantine centres have soared to 311, which include 14 foreigners

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The number of members of Tableeghi Jammat at two quarantine centres have soared to 311, which include 14 foreigners.

According to details, in this regard Additional District Health Officer Dr.

Daulat Jamali said that 249 members of Jamaat were lodged in Tableeghi Masjid Jamia Usmania while 53 were lodged at Daur Madrasa-quarantine.

He said that so far the samples of 22 including 14 foreign members of Tableeghi Jamaat were sent for coronavirus test. He said that 9 persons who recently returned from Daur Town from Tableegh were kept in isolation at their own houses.

Dr. Jamali said that apparently there were no symptoms of the pandemic in them however the tests would confirm the situation.

