3,110-litre adulterated milk discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 3,110 litres of adulterated milk, seized from various parts of Faisalabad.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that the PFA teams checked 18 vehicles carrying milk to supply it on various milk shops and hotels early in the morning.

The PFA teams found 3,000 adulterated milk in some vehicles. Therefore, it was seized and later on discarded in addition to imposing fine of Rs10,000 on a milkman on transportation of low-fat milk.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams also checked 28 milk shops in the city and seized 110-litre unhygienic and spurious milk, which was also discarded in addition to imposing a fine of Rs 22,000 on the shopkeepers, he added.