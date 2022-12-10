UrduPoint.com

3,110-litre Adulterated Milk Discarded

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 09:35 PM

3,110-litre adulterated milk discarded

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 3,110 litres of adulterated milk, seized from various parts of Faisalabad.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 3,110 litres of adulterated milk, seized from various parts of Faisalabad.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that the PFA teams checked 18 vehicles carrying milk to supply it on various milk shops and hotels early in the morning.

The PFA teams found 3,000 adulterated milk in some vehicles. Therefore, it was seized and later on discarded in addition to imposing fine of Rs10,000 on a milkman on transportation of low-fat milk.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams also checked 28 milk shops in the city and seized 110-litre unhygienic and spurious milk, which was also discarded in addition to imposing a fine of Rs 22,000 on the shopkeepers, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Fine Vehicles From

Recent Stories

CM takes notice of firing incident

CM takes notice of firing incident

2 minutes ago
 CM Parvez Elahi gives approval for Journalists Col ..

CM Parvez Elahi gives approval for Journalists Colony Phase 2 in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Magisterial Odermatt wins Val D'Isere giant slalom ..

Magisterial Odermatt wins Val D'Isere giant slalom

17 minutes ago
 Shaky Axelsen through to badminton World Tour Fina ..

Shaky Axelsen through to badminton World Tour Finals decider

17 minutes ago
 Participants of 3rd Rector Conference appeal govt ..

Participants of 3rd Rector Conference appeal govt to not amend HEC law

17 minutes ago
 RugbyU: Challenge Cup results

RugbyU: Challenge Cup results

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.