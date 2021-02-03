UrduPoint.com
311,433 Children Given Typhoid Vaccine

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

311,433 children given typhoid vaccine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 311,433 children of nine months to 15 years were administered anti-typhoid vaccine during two days of the typhoid vaccination campaign in urban areas of the district.

This was told in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, UNICEF representative Habib Leghari and other officials of the health department were also present.

Dr Bilal said that 999 teams were participating in the drive to complete the task of vaccination. The DCordered for mobilizing all-out efforts to achieve 100 per cent results of the campaign according tothe plan.

