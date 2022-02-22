3119 illegal billboards removed from different KP districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The district and tehsil municipal administrations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have removed 3119 illegal and infirm billboards from different districts of the province.

The Local Government Department said that action has been initiated against illegal and dilapidated billboards in the province during which 3119 such billboards were removed in different districts.

The removed billboards also included those for which proper permission was not sought from the concerned authorities.

It said billboards on private or private property have also been removed.

The district administrations have also been directed to compile a report on actions against illegal and dilapidated billboards in their respective jurisdictions.