3120 Journalists engaged to counter negative propaganda about COVID pandemic : UNICEF

A total of 3,120 journalists, reporters and bloggers have been engaged at both Federal and provincial level to counter negative propaganda about COVID-19 related myths, said UNICEF Pakistan 2021 report .

To counter the narrative that the Covid pandemic is fake,journalists persistently wrote about the severity of the disease, highlighted importance of testing, early professional health seeking behaviours and the importance of keeping physical distancing as well as key behaviours to follow, such as hand washing and general hygiene, UNICEF Pakistan report said.

UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health in preparation of guidelines on ethical media reporting on COVID-19, the report added.