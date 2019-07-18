313 candidates contesting elections on 16 merged districts PA seats of erstwhile FATA

A total of 313 candidates were contesting elections on 16 Provincial Assembly seats in merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to be held on July 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 313 candidates were contesting elections on 16 Provincial Assembly seats in merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to be held on July 20.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as many as 9 candidates were contesting elections on PK-100 Bajaur-1, 15 candidates on PK-101 Bajaur-II and 12 trying their luck on PK-102 Bajaur-III, 14 candidates were contesting elections on PKK-103 Mohmand-I, 18 candidate in the field on PKK-104- Mohmand-II, 20 candidates on PK-105, Khyber-1, 19 candidates on PK-106, Khyber-II, 15 candidates on PK-107, Khyber-III, 31 candidates on PK-108, Kurram-I, 22 candidates contesting elections on PK-109, Kurram-II, 24 candidates on PK-110 Orakzai, 18 on PK-111 North Waziristan-I, 19 on PK-112 North Waziristan-II, 19 candidates on PK-113 South Waziristan-I, 20 candidates on PK-114 South Waziristan-II and 22 candidates were contesting elections on PK-115 �ex-Frontier Regions.

�A total of 22 candidates were contesting elections on four reserved seats for women and six candidates in the run on one reserved seat for non-Muslims.

A total of 1,897 polling stations have been notified by the ECP including 1,039 combined, 366 female and 482 male polling stations in all merged districts of FATA.

According to ECP, 104 polling stations would be established in PK-100 Bajaur-1, 84 combined, 10 female and 10 male polling stations to facilitate voters.

About 103 polling stations have been established at PK-101 Bajaur-II, 87 combined 8 female and 8 male. Around 131 polling stations were being established in PK-102 Bajaur-III, 92 combined, 18 female and 21 male.

Likewise, 86 polling stations have been set up at PKK-103 Mohmand-I, 33 combined, 22 female and 31 male, 108 polling stations at PKK-104- Mohmand-II, 37 combined polling stations, 31 female and 40 male, 110 polling stations at PK-105, Khyber-1, 8 combined, 44 female and 58 males, 89 polling stations at PK-106, Khyber-II, 3 combined, 38 female and 48 male, 146 polling stations at PK-107, Khyber-III, 16 combined, 45 female and 75 male, 135 polling stations at PK-108, Kurram-I, �83 combined, 26 female and 26 male polling stations, 130 PS at PK-109, Kurram-II, 38 combined PS, 46 female and 46 male, 176 PS at PK-110 Orakzai, 168 combined PS, 4 female and 4 male, 76 PS at PK-111 North Waziristan-I, 25 combined, 18 female and 33 male, 102 polling stations at PK-112 North Waziristan-II, 63 combined, 13 female and 26 male, 140 PS to be established at PK-113 South Waziristan-I, 105 combined, 16 female and 19 male, 98 polling stations at PK-114 South Waziristan-II, 60 combined, 14 female and 24 female, 163 polling stations at PK-115 �ex-Frontier Regions, 137 combined, 13 female and 13 male.

According to ECP, Polling staff has been appointed in all Constituencies and efforts have been made to ensure public awareness about the registration of votes and voting process in erstwhile FATA.