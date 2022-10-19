313 cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :About 313 cases of Dengue virus were reported on Wednesday,however no death was observed due to the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department, a total of 11808 cases of Dengue virus were reported so far during the current year,while 13 people died of the virus and 1038 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 157 cases of dengue in Lahore with highest number in the province while 65 cases were reported in Rawalpindi,36 in Gujranwala,6 in Multan,5 in Chakwal,5 in Kasur,8 in Faisalabad, 3 in Sheikhupura, 3 in Hafizabad, 4 in Okara,03 in Sialkot,03 in Gujrat, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 2 in Khushab,2 in Vehari, 2 in Narowal, 1 in Khanewal,1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 1 in Mandi Bahaudin, 1 in Mianwali, 1 in Layyah and a case of dengue was reported in Lodhran during the last 24 hours till filling this news.

All suspected cases of dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The Anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) killed dengue larvae at 2849 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance.

The Anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 437,562 indoor and 118,780 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.