313 DHOs Complete Anti-quackery Training

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

313 DHOs complete anti-quackery training

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday completed training of 313 district health officers (DHOs) to carry out action against quacks across the province.

According to the PHC spokesperson on Friday, in the second and last phase of the joint training, held with the support of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 208 officers of the district health authorities of five remaining divisions were imparted training, which included 49 officers of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi 46, 42 each of Lahore and Faisalabad, while 29 were of the Sargodha division.

In the first phase during the last week, 105 officers were trained. They were imparted training regarding correct completion of the challan forms, collection of evidence and working on the anti-quackery mobile App of the Commission for online transmission of information about sealing of quackery centres, and coordinated action against quacks.

Besides this, they were given briefings about the PHC's anti-quackery achievements, relevant rules and regulations. They will close down quackery outlets as per the PHC Act 2010, and dispatch the sealing reports to the PHC for further action.

PHC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Shuaib Khan said the joint trainings would give a huge impetus to the anti-quackery drive, and ultimately lead to the complete elimination of quackery from the province. "So far, the PHC has sealed over 26,000 quackery centres, while around 14,000 illegal practitioners have quit their businesses because of the continuous action against them," he added.

