313 Raids Conducted Against Drug Dealers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) An intelligence-based operations by the police had been accelerated across the province,
including the city.
A Punjab police spokesperson said in one day, 313 raids were conducted on drug dealers’ hideouts
across the province, resulting in the arrest of 133 accused and the registration of 133 cases.
From the accused, 60-kg of charas, 6-kg of heroin, 3-kg of ice, and 1,901 liters of liquor
were recovered.
The spokesperson said over the past six months, 46,437 raids had been carried out on
drug dealers locations across the province. A total of 22,176 individuals had been arrested
and 21,617 cases had been registered.
From the accused, over 14,000-kg charas, 270-kg heroin, 402-kg opium, 100-kg ice,
and over 1.75 million liters of liquor had been seized.
