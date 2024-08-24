Open Menu

313 Raids Conducted Against Drug Dealers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 09:10 PM

313 raids conducted against drug dealers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) An intelligence-based operations by the police had been accelerated across the province,

including the city.

A Punjab police spokesperson said in one day, 313 raids were conducted on drug dealers’ hideouts

across the province, resulting in the arrest of 133 accused and the registration of 133 cases.

From the accused, 60-kg of charas, 6-kg of heroin, 3-kg of ice, and 1,901 liters of liquor

were recovered.

The spokesperson said over the past six months, 46,437 raids had been carried out on

drug dealers locations across the province. A total of 22,176 individuals had been arrested

and 21,617 cases had been registered.

From the accused, over 14,000-kg charas, 270-kg heroin, 402-kg opium, 100-kg ice,

and over 1.75 million liters of liquor had been seized.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan