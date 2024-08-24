313 raids conducted against drug dealers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) An intelligence-based operations by the police had been accelerated across the province,

including the city.

A Punjab police spokesperson said in one day, 313 raids were conducted on drug dealers’ hideouts

across the province, resulting in the arrest of 133 accused and the registration of 133 cases.

From the accused, 60-kg of charas, 6-kg of heroin, 3-kg of ice, and 1,901 liters of liquor

were recovered.

The spokesperson said over the past six months, 46,437 raids had been carried out on

drug dealers locations across the province. A total of 22,176 individuals had been arrested

and 21,617 cases had been registered.

From the accused, over 14,000-kg charas, 270-kg heroin, 402-kg opium, 100-kg ice,

and over 1.75 million liters of liquor had been seized.