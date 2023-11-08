Open Menu

313 Smoke Emitting Vehicles Impounded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Traffic Police on Wednesday impounded 313 vehicles and issued 713 tickets

for spreading smoke and operating without safety measures.

According to a spokesman for the department, under the orders of the Lahore Chief Traffic

Officer Mustansar Feroze, a midnight operation was conducted against smoke emitting

vehicles.

Special checking teams were deployed on the city's internal and external roads while orders

had been issued to file cases against vehicles involved in dangerous overloading,

the CTO said.

He said that vehicles, carrying soil, sand and other materials must ensure safety measures

before coming on roads as human safety would not be compromised at all while zero tolerance

policy would be enforced against smoky vehicles to combat smog in the provincial capital.

The CTO said that nighttime patrolling duty in the city had also been increased while additional

personnel had been deployed in line with smoggy conditions.

